QPR edge closer to reaching player agreement

QPR midfielder Dominic Ball is close to signing a new contract with the club according to West London Sport.

Ball signed for the Hoops back in the summer of 2019, after seeing out his contract with Rotherham United, whilst also spending his youth career with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for QPR last season as they finished 13th in the Championship table under the management of Mark Warburton.

QPR got off to a winning start in this year’s league campaign, as they beat Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of fixtures.

Ball was used as a late substitute in that win over the Reds, and he’ll be hoping he can force his way into the starting XI at the earliest of opportunities.

It is also claimed by West London Sport that QPR are close to agreeing deals with Osman Kakay and goalkeeper Seny Dieng, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

QPR return to action on Friday evening, when they take on newly-promoted Coventry City, in what could prove to be a tricky test for Mark Warburton’s side.

The Verdict:

This is a real positive for QPR.

I’ve been impressed with Ball since his signed for the club last summer, and it’s good to see the Hoops looking to tie him down to a new contract in the near future.

We’ve already seen Ebere Eze leave the club during the summer transfer window, so it’s important that QPR keep their key players at the club for the foreseeable future.

If they can do that, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see them mounting a challenge for a top-six finish this term in the Championship.