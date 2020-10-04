QPR edge closer to completing deal to sign experienced midfielder

Albert Adomah is expected to undergo a medical with QPR on Monday ahead of a move to Mark Warburton’s side according to West London Sport.

It had recently been confirmed by Nottingham Forest that the winger had left the club, after cutting short his contract with the Reds.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with Cardiff City briefly, and made a positive impact for the Bluebirds, as they finished fifth in the Championship table.

It appears as though QPR have been alerted by his availability though, as they edge closer to completing a deal for the 32-year-old this week.

QPR are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings, and Mark Warburton is clearly keen to add much-needed depth to his options out wide in the near future.

Adomah has previously been on the books with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa earlier in his career, and will be an experienced option to have in this year’s campaign for the Hoops.

QPR are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on AFC Bournemouth, in what is certain to be a tricky test against one of the favourites to win promotion this term in the Championship.

The Verdict:

I think this will be an excellent signing for QPR.

I still feel as though they lack experienced players in their side, but signing the likes of Adomah is a smart bit of business, as he’ll have an impact both on and off the pitch.

I’m surprised we didn’t see him feature as much as he did for Nottingham Forest, and I definitely think that Sabri Lamouchi’s side have made a mistake in moving him on.

Their loss could be QPR’s gain though, as they look to find a player that can fill the creative void left by Ebere Eze.