QPR edge closer to agreeing high-profile exit, fee agreed

Queens Park Rangers are a step closer to selling Bright Osayi-Samuel, with the club accepting an offer from Club Brugge worth around £4.7m.

Osayi-Samuel’s future in West London has been uncertain for some time now and the R’s were struggling to tie the winger down to fresh terms to keep him around long-term.

Now, West London Sport are reporting that the club have accepted an offer of £4.7m from Club Brugge, which will lure the 22-year-old to Belgium.

Quiz: Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

This season Osayi-Samuel has been good for Queens Park Rangers, making 36 appearances in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering eight assists – additionally, there was a goal in the FA Cup for the winger.

Prior to his move to West London in 2017, Osayi-Samuel was on the books at Blackpool, who he 79 appearances for.

It has been reported alongside this transfer news that the 22-year-old will not be included in Mark Warburton’s squad for this Saturday’s meeting with Millwall, with it looking like Osayi-Samuel has played his last game for the club.

Just two fixtures of the Championship season remain.

The Verdict

It has looked on the cards for some time that Osayi-Samuel would be leaving QPR this summer and, finally, it appears Club Brugge could be his destination.

The fee doesn’t look too bad at under £5m, particularly when you consider the talent the winger has.

R’s fans will hope they see this fee invested back into Warburton’s squad.

Thoughts? Let us know!