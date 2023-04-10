Queens Park Rangers have taken an interest in Ajax coach Michael Reiziger, according to a report from Football Insider.

This story has been published amid Gareth Ainsworth's struggles at Loftus Road, with the Championship strugglers winning just one of their eight games under the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss.

With this in mind, it seems as though officials behind the scenes are already lining up a potential replacement for the 49-year-old, who could potentially be sacked between now and the end of the season if he fails to improve results in White City.

QPR in major relegation danger

The club are only outside of the relegation zone right now because of Reading's six-point deduction, with the Royals' punishment meaning they are one point adrift of Ainsworth's men who currently sit in 21st.

QPR may be let off the hook again today with Paul Ince's men coming up against Preston North End at Deepdale - but they will be desperate to secure a win today regardless of how their relegation rivals get on in Lancashire.

However, they face an extremely difficult challenge as they come up against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, with Carlos Corberan's men thriving at home under their current manager.

This doesn't bode well for QPR who have won just one game in 2023, with that victory coming against Watford who have been poor as well recently.

The reported pursuit of Michael Reiziger

Football Insider have reported that a number of England second-tier sides are interested in luring him away from the Netherlands - and in good news for them - he is set to leave Ajax at the end of the season when his contract expires.

He is thought to be excited by the possibility of managing in England - and QPR are "eager" to bring the 49-year-old as a replacement for Ainsworth.

However, the second-tier outfit understand that they may not be able to appoint Reiziger in the short term.

Should QPR look to replace Gareth Ainsworth already?

A lot of their supporters have placed a lot of blame on the players and the board for their decline this season.

You can understand why because a few managers have struggled this season, including Beale who enjoyed a great start to life in the English capital but didn't do well towards the latter stages of his time there.

Neil Critchley, who thrived at Blackpool, wasn't able to turn things around and that's a bit of a shock considering how highly rated he is.

And Ainsworth, who is a great man manager, has been unable to change things either.

At the moment, it seems as though QPR's problems run far deeper than the manager and replacing their current boss may not work out for them either considering previous managerial switches haven't worked.

Despite poor results and performances, Ainsworth deserves a little bit more time to make his mark and it would be slightly surprising if he didn't see out the season now, regardless of what happens.