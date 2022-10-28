QPR duo allowed to leave in January as Mick Beale reveals ongoing “discussions”

Out of favour QPR duo Macauley Bonne and George Thomas will both be allowed to leave the Championship club in January, according to West London Sport.

Bonne’s move back to Charlton Athletic broke down in the final hours of the summer transfer window and the 27-year-old has played just 64 minutes of football under Mick Beale – falling clearly behind Lyndon Dykes, Tyler Roberts, and teenager Sinclair Armstrong in the pecking order.

Thomas, meanwhile, has made just one Championship appearance all season and featured once in the Carabao Cup.

West London Sport has now revealed that the pair are deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the January transfer window and will be allowed to leave.

It is understood that 24-year-old centre-back Conor Masterson is likely to be sent out on loan by the R’s.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of Friday’s game against Birmingham City, Beale revealed that he may look to trim his squad when the winter window opens.

He said: “A lot of discussions are already happening with individual players.

“I think we have a heavy squad in terms of numbers when everyone is available.

“It’s important that people who have not played in the first half of the season, and can’t see a way into the squad and team, are able to go and play.”

Beale added: “We don’t know what’s around the corner in times of injuries. At times we’ve needed everyone that’s here to be here – with injuries you don’t know when they’re going to come.

“It’s important that we keep a strong squad. But I do feel that maybe three or four could go on loan in January.”

The R’s are second in the Championship after 16 games and can leapfrog Burnley into top spot with a win tonight – if only until the Clarets play tomorrow.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 Kasey Palmer Birmingham Coventry Hull Reading

The Verdict

Bonne and Thomas have found themselves out of favour this term so it’s no surprise that the R’s may look to move them on when the January window opens.

The former was close to departing in the summer and has been unable to fight his way into serious contention despite Dykes’ poor form in the early weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been unable to force his way out of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock’s shadows for some time now and it looks as though he will have to do so at another club.

With Leon Balogun, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, and Jake Clark-Salter all available, Masterson looks unlikely to get many minutes if he remains at Loftus Road either.

It would be a risk to send all three players away without replacements given the sort of injury crises the club have experienced in the past but it seems Beale is keen to trim his squad.