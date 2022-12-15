QPR drop Ilias Chair update as Preston availability question answered

Queens Park Rangers will remain without Ilias Chair for this weekend’s meeting with Preston North End in the Championship, despite Morocco being knocked out of the World Cup last night by France.

Morocco had become the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the competition in its history, with Chair part of the squad, despite not playing any minutes.

Last night, Chair was an unused substitute as France edged Morocco in a close game, which eventually finished 2-0 to the European side, who have now reached back-to-back finals, and will face Argentina on Sunday.

However, Chair’s job in Qatar isn’t over yet, with QPR confirming on their website that the 25-year-old will now be hoping for his first minutes of the tournament in the third-place play-off with Croatia on Saturday afternoon. That game kicks off at 3pm, the same time as QPR’s clash with Preston at Deepdale.

Beyond that, Chair will return to Loftus Road at some point, although it remains unclear when he will next be available – rival clubs have taken a variety of different stances with their players, like Iliman Ndiaye playing for Sheffield United just six days after Senegal were knocked out. Ismaila Sarr, though, didn’t feature for Watford immediately after Senegal’s exit.

The R’s are now under the management of Neil Critchley, who has been brought in as Mick Beale’s permanent successor in West London.

QPR suffered a 3-0 loss to Burnley last weekend, leaving them ninth in the Championship table.

Following Saturday’s meeting with Preston, they face Cardiff City, Luton Town and Sheffield United over the Christmas and New Year period, a run of games they will expect Chair back for.

The Verdict

It’s obviously slightly frustrating that Chair isn’t going to be around for another Championship fixture, yet it is a drop in the ocean when you consider the journey he has been on; minutes in the third place play-off would be massive for the QPR man on Saturday.

There’s no denying, though, that Critchley will be desperate to get Chair back in the door unscathed at Loftus Road.

He’s vital to QPR and their chances of finishing in the play-offs this season, and is going to be needing to hit the ground running over what is a tough Christmas schedule.

