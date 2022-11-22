QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand comments amid Mick Beale links to Rangers vacancy

Key QPR figure Les Ferdinand has admitted that the club will not stand in head coach Mick Beale’s way if he wants to become the next boss of Scottish giants Rangers.

The Hoops are set for their second managerial saga in the space of a month as Beale is the clear favourite to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst – who was sacked this week after just one year in charge at Ibrox.

Beale has history with the Gers, having been Steven Gerrard’s assistant for a number of years, but he has since forged out his own managerial career and has been impressing in the Championship.

Having turned down the vacancy at Premier League outfit Wolves last month though, Beale may be tempted to depart Loftus Road this time, and reports claim that the 42-year-old would indeed be keen on making the move back to Glasgow.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

Beale recently attended a Rangers home match but insisted his visit was only for recreational purposes – there is a chance though he could be back in the near future in the hot-seat at Ibrox.

And whilst the QPR hierarchy managed to convince Beale to remain in his post when Wolves came calling, Director of Football and ex-player Ferdinand admits it could be more difficult this time around and they will not deny him an opportunity should he want to go.

“I expected Michael’s name would be mentioned for the role at Rangers because he did such a good job while he was up there working with Steven Gerrard,” Ferdinand said, per the Evening Standard.

“I don’t want to have to fight to keep anyone at QPR. I want people who want to be here. That’s the only way we can move forward.

“If they want to be somewhere else, that’s what they’re going to do. We’d have to have a conversation.

“It’s not that I’d be happy to have it but I only want people at the football club who want to be here.”

The Verdict

Even though Beale reiterated his commitment to the project at QPR last month, the allure of Rangers could be hard for him to turn down.

He already knows what it feels like to be part of a successful management team at Ibrox and potentially having the chance to be the main man and trying to outdo what Steven Gerrard did north of the border could be appealing.

There is also the near-guarantee of European football every season at Rangers too, so that could also be appealing for Beale.

At this point, an approach from Rangers is almost inevitable at this point – at which point Beale has a huge decision to make.