QPR decision-maker opens the door to potential departure as transfer interest builds

Mark Warburton has opened the door to Conor Masterson leaving Queens Park Rangers on loan this summer.

The central defender completed his move to West London from Liverpool in 2019 and has made 20 first team appearances for the Hoops during that time.

Last term saw the player head out on loan to Swindon Town during the January transfer window with West London Sport claiming that several clubs are interested in making a fresh move for the player.

With speculation building Warburton has addressed the links by saying that the club are open to letting him leave on loan, but only if it’s the right opportunity.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “There’s interest in Conor.

“He’s done well for us at Championship level and if he goes out on loan it’s got to be the right move for his development.

“Clubs are well aware of Conor. Les (Ferdinand) will work on the right move.

“It has to be right – you don’t just send a player out willy-nilly. You have to make sure it’ll be right for his career development path.

“If that opportunity arises for Conor then we’ll take it. If not then we’re very happy to have him here.”

The verdict

It won’t be a surprise to see Conor Masterson leave Queens Park Rangers on loan.

The central defender has struggled to establish himself since moving to Loftus Road from Liverpool in 2019 and that doesn’t look like changing this term.

First team football is a must for the 22-year-old if he’s to kick on and establish himself as an accomplished EFL player and so leaving on loan could the perfect solution.

Providing that the right club comes knocking I think that this will be a good move for all involved.