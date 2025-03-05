Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season after being ruled out for six-to-nine weeks with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn in the 68th minute in a 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth back in February, and it is now up in the air about whether he will feature before the club’s final game of the campaign on May 3rd.

The former West Brom holding midfielder has been an ever-present figure in the QPR setup under Marti Cifuentes, featuring in 33 of the 35 league games this term, starting all of them.

Sam Field's 2024/25 season with Queens Park Rangers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 33 Starts 33 Goals 3 Assists 0 (As of March 5th, 2025)

The West London outfit have been on an inconsistent run of form lately, with three defeats from their last four matches leaving the club down in 14th place, now eight points off a spot inside the top six.

QPR will have to ensure they turn around such a dismal streak, with a trip to The Hawthorns to take on promotion-chasing West Brom not an ideal fixture to try and regain confidence.

Now the task seems even more uphill given defensive stalwart Field out of action, with the R's needing to put a plan in place of how to cope with such a notable absence.

A club statement from QPR confirmed the length of the injury, saying that Sam Field will now start a “rehabilitation process with a projected return to full fitness in six-nine weeks.”

After the R’s defeat to Sheffield United last week, boss Marti Cifuentes was downbeat about Field’s time on the sidelines, with the Spaniard evidently so devastated to lose such an important figure.

As reported by London World, Cifuentes said: “I think that the club will make a statement on Monday to explain more about it. Unfortunately, with Sam, it seems like it’s going to be a bit long after the tackle with Ogilvie [Connor, Portsmouth].”

Sam Field's absence will hurt QPR

With QPR needing such a consistent run of positive form to charge into the top six, it seems unlikely that this will materialise given Sam Field is such a key asset to the team.

His unrelenting energy and excellent defensive work to protect the backline has been vital to QPR even believing they have a shot at promotion back to the Premier League, with his ever-present figure contributing to their rise away from the second tier drop zone.

One of the first names on the teamsheet, this injury could prove to be season-defining, and it now appears a mammoth task to break into the top six without one of their leaders.