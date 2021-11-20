QPR dealt significant injury setback as Mark Warburton shares update on key figure

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that Jordy de Wijs is set to be out of action for several weeks as the defender continues to struggle with a calf injury.

The 26-year-old limped off during the Hoops’ meeting with Nottingham Forest in October and has since been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s clashes with Cardiff City, Blackpool and Luton Town.

In the defender’s absence, QPR have managed to extend their current unbeaten run to four games in the Championship.

After sealing a point in their showdown with Blackpool earlier this month, the Hoops beat Luton at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night.

Goals from Chris Willock and Charlie Austin secured a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory for QPR over Nathan Jones’ side.

Following this particular clash, Warburton offered an update on de Wijs’ current situation in his post-match press conference.

Speaking to West London Sport about the extent of de Wijs’ injury, Warburton said: “I think it will be a few weeks, a good few weeks.”

1 of 28 Who does former QPR man Tom Carroll play for now? Ipswich Town Lincoln City Sunderland Swindon Town

The Verdict

Although QPR were able to keep a clean-sheet in de Wijs’ absence yesterday, they would have been hoping to call upon the services of the defender for their upcoming clashes with Huddersfield Town and Derby County.

However, the 26-year-old will be unavailable for these fixtures due to his injury. This is a considerable setback for the Hoops as de Wijs has managed to produce some assured performances for QPR in the Championship in the current campaign.

During the 12 appearances that he has made for the club in the second-tier this season, de Wijs has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96 at this level whilst he has also won three aerial duels per game.

With the defender set to be out of action, Warburton will be hoping that centre-backs Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne will be able to deliver the goods in the Championship.

Providing that QPR push on over the Christmas period, they could emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the second-tier in 2022.