QPR dealt significant blow as player setback confirmed

Queens Park Rangers are set to be without midfielder Taylor Richards for around two months after he picked up a thigh injury.

The 21-year-old only joined the R’s in the summer on loan, which includes an obligation to make the move permanent next year providing they stay up, in a deal that was seen as a coup for the Londoners.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see that Richards wasn’t involved as Michael Beale’s side picked up their first win of the season against Middlesbrough on Saturday, with the boss later confirming it was down to an injury.

Further details have emerged on that today, with The Athletic revealing that Richards is going to be out for around eight weeks due to the problem that was picked up in training ahead of the Boro clash.

Given the hectic fixture list coming up ahead of the World Cup, that means the new signing could miss around 12 games until he makes his return to the XI in October.

Beale’s side take on Charlton in the League Cup tomorrow night.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real blow for Richards and you have to feel really sorry for him as he would’ve been desperate to make an instant impact.

But, these things happen and the youngster will already be focused on his recovery and then trying to make his mark when he does return.

In the meantime, Beale will feel he has enough options to make things work, with the victory over Middlesbrough proving that there is quality in the squad.

