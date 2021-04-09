QPR dealt frustrating blow as Charlie Austin outcome revealed following Nottingham Forest incident

Charlie Austin has been suspended for Queens Park Rangers’ next three matches after being charged with violent conduct by the FA.

The striker has been a key player for QPR since rejoining the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January, scoring six goals in 17 appearances.

But the 31-year-old will miss the R’s’ next three league games, following a controversial incident which took place in their 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Are these 17 facts about QPR’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The current crest was unveiled in 2014 True False

Austin appeared to stamp on Forest midfielder Ryan Yates following a challenge in the middle of the park, which went unnoticed by officials at the time.

But after rewatching the footage, the FA moved to charge Austin with violent conduct, giving the striker until yesterday to respond to the charge.

Austin, who declined the charge and appealed, will now miss the next three games, after the FA provided satisfactory evidence to warrant a suspension.

QPR take on Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough in their next three matches, and Austin’s absence could be huge for Mark Warburton’s side.

The Verdict

I’m surprised to see that Austin denied that his behaviour was poor and declined the charge.

Looking back at the footage, you can see that he stamps on Yates and it does look rather intentional as he looked a frustrating man at the time.

QPR will look to end this season strongly and build momentum heading into next season, but they will now be missing their main striker following on from what is a rather needless and unnecessary incident.