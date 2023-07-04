QPR find themselves amidst a very important summer as they prepare for the upcoming Championship campaign, with Gareth Ainsworth keen to ensure that he assembles a side that is stronger than the one that finished the 2022/23 season.

The Championship is set to be extremely competitive when it all begins next month and it will be interesting to see how much business is conducted by the West London club who will be eager to erase the second half of last season from their memories as swiftly as possible.

It would seem that there will be movement within the club's goalkeeping department before the summer transfer window slams shut in a couple of months, with rumours suggesting that the R's are assessing possible shot-stoppers with the upcoming campaign in mind.

Why will QPR be keeping a close eye to the goalkeeping market?

QPR could lose Seny Dieng this summer, which will certainly pave the need for the club to strengthen their goalkeeping options for the new campaign.

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, there is Championship interest in the 28-year-old at present, with Middlesbrough and Hull City looking into the possibility of securing a deal for Dieng.

The report claims that the Senegal international is a top target for the interested duo, who both loaned in their starting goalkeepers last time out and are subsequently considering permanent options for the season ahead.

Dieng's contract at Loftus Road is set to expire next summer and this could force the R's into selling the impressive Championship shot-stopper this summer, although it remains to be seen what kind of stance QPR hold at this point.

How have Luton Town dealt QPR a blow in their pursuit of a goalkeeper?

As detailed in a report from TEAMtalk, QPR have been battling against newly-promoted Premier League club Asmir Begovic in a race to sign the experienced Asmir Begovic.

The report revealed that the 36-year-old has held talks with both clubs and has been weighing up what the immediate future will look like ahead of the new campaign.

Now, according to talkSPORT, it is the Hatters who lead in the race to sign Begovic and are in "advanced contract talks" with the Bosnian goalkeeper, with the Bedfordshire club reportedly wanting to bring in two new keepers for their first ever Premier League campaign.

The update from talkSPORT has also suggested that Begovic turned down an approach from previous club Everton in favour of making a southern return.

What next for QPR on the goalkeeping front?

Of course, Begovic has not signed on the dotted line at Kenilworth as of yet, meaning that the QPR hierarchy will not have completely ruled out the possibility of completing a deal for the 36-year-old.

Given that there has been previous interest in Dieng, the R's will likely have several goalkeeping options on a list of transfer targets and would have been well prepared for this kind of situation.

It will be interesting to see how their goalkeeper search progresses, if Dieng heads for pastures new and if Begovic completes his move to Kenilworth Road.