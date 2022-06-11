QPR & Coventry among clubs seeking transfer swoop for 22-y/o defender

QPR, Coventry and Luton are among the clubs looking to sign Alex Cochrane from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

The left-back is contracted to the Seagulls but he has struggled to get near the first-team under Graham Potter, with his minutes coming out on loan with Royale Union in Belgium and most recently Hearts.

Cochrane really impressed in Scotland, starring as the Edinburgh outfit comfortably finished third and reached a cup final.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is a man in-demand, with The Sun revealing that the Championship trio, along with newly-promoted Rotherham want to sign the 22-year-old, whilst Hearts also want to take Cochrane back as well as they prepare for a return to European football.

The update adds that the Seagulls are ready to cash in on Cochrane, so a summer move is inevitable, with the defender having entered the final year of his contract.

Due to that, it’s not though the Premier League side will be able to demand a big fee for the academy graduate.

The verdict

Anyone who saw Cochrane play for Hearts will have recognised that he is a very good player, having impressed as a wing-back with his defensive ability and quality on the ball.

Unfortunately for him, Brighton have some excellent players ahead of him in the pecking order, so he’s had to go on loan for game time and it now appears he will get a permanent transfer.

It remains to be seen where he does go but whoever lands Cochrane will be doing some superb business.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.