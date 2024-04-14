Highlights Josh Bowler could be the perfect replacement for Chris Willock at QPR this summer, with plenty of Championship experience to offer.

Bowler's potential return to Loftus Road could bring some much-needed stability and long-term home for the talented player.

Willock's departure seems inevitable, and Bowler is one of the most similar players to him according to FBRef, making him a logical choice.

With Chris Willock expected to depart QPR upon the expiration of his contract this summer, the scouting team at Loftus Road will have started to look at potential replacements.

The forward joined QPR in 2020, and after four years at Loftus Road, he looks set to leave this summer with no sign of a new deal for the player yet.

Willock is an important player for the Hoops, and he's made 36 Championship appearances this season, so it's clear that he will need replacing should he leave this summer.

Using the player comparison tool on FBRef, the third most similar player to Willock is actually former QPR academy prospect Josh Bowler, and he could be a suitable signing for QPR this summer.

QPR could turn to Josh Bowler for an emotional Loftus Road return

Josh Bowler is currently still on the books of Nottingham Forest, although he's yet to make a first-team appearance for the club and has spent the last two seasons on loan with Olympiacos, Blackpool and Cardiff City respectively.

Given the fact he's been at the City Ground for nearly two years and has never played a game, it's not unreasonable to imagine that he could be available on a permanent deal this summer, perhaps for a cut-price fee, too.

Bowler possesses plenty of Championship experience, and could actually be the perfect replacement for Willock, who looks set to depart this summer.

Related Southampton, QPR and Sheffield United plot move for Rangers striker Southampton and QPR, along with two Premier League sides, are looking at signing Kemar Roofe.

The 25-year-old will feel as if he's got unfinished business at Loftus Road, after making just one first-team appearance for the Hoops prior to moving to Everton in 2017.

Bowler joined QPR's academy ranks in 2013, and was clearly well-regarded at the club and made his senior debut on the final day of the 2016/17 Championship season.

However, he's struggled to find a long-term, permanent home, and a return to Loftus Road on a permanent move could be exactly what's needed for Bowler's career.

Josh Bowler's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A QPR 2013-17 1 0 0 Everton 2017-21 0 0 0 Hull City (Loan) 2019-20 31 1 1 Blackpool 2021-22 45 8 3 Nottingham Forest 2022- 0 0 0 Olympiacos (Loan) 2022-23 7 0 0 Blackpool (Loan) 2023 26 4 2 Cardiff City (Loan) 2023-24 37 4 2 Correct as of 14th April 2024

Bowler needs a fresh start and some stability, and a move to Loftus Road would likely bring that.

If Nottingham Forest avoid relegation and remain a Premier League side, it's likely that the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave the City Ground for a bargain fee this summer.

Chris Willock will need to be replaced this summer

Whilst it's not confirmed that Chris Willock is definitely leaving this summer, there's been no sign of a new deal for the ex-Arsenal man and the club were open to letting him leave in January, so they received some sort of transfer fee.

However, that didn't materalise, and the club are set to lose the player this summer.

Given the fact that Willock has still been a regular starter for the club this season, it's clear that he will need replacing, whether that's with Bowler or not.

According to FBRef, Bowler is one of three Championship players in the top 10 players who are most similar to Willock. The other two are Stoke City's Bae Junho, and Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba.

Unless there's any late U-turn, it looks as if Willock will depart the club this summer, and it seems as if a move for Josh Bowler just makes perfect sense.