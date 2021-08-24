QPR could put the icing on their transfer cake if they complete deal for reported late target: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers have had a stellar transfer window this summer and, if it closed now without any further business, Hoops fans would be pleased with the squad that they have got ahead of the coming months.

Indeed, deals for the likes of Stefan Johansen, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Moses Odubajo have really strengthened the squad and up and down the pitch QPR appear to have good levels of depth.

That is, perhaps, barring their options for the striking roles in the team, which brings us to a potential late transfer that could be the icing on QPR’s transfer window cake this summer.

Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes have formed a fine partnership in recent months and when they play together or when it’s one over the other with the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair in behind, QPR can give anyone a game.

However, you look past the two strikers and see little in the way of further depth, with Charlie Kelman still obviously learning and honing his craft as the next in line.

The Express, then, is reporting that Rangers are looking to try and seal a late loan move for Andre Gray at Watford, in what could be a potentially really exciting deal for the Hoops.

When on song, Gray can be a real handful at Championship level and in the culture QPR have created, you could see the Hoops getting the best out of him.

As well as that, he’d pose a genuine challenge to Dykes and Austin, rather than just being a back-up, and that increase in competition at the top end of the field can only be a good thing.

QPR have competition for places across the pitch, but it’s perhaps up front where they need to implement that a little more and, if they could sign Gray, you’d have to say it’s mission accomplished for this summer’s window.

12 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892 Real Fake