Highlights Queens Park Rangers are facing both on-field and off-field issues, currently sitting in the relegation zone and losing £2m a month.

The club has made mistakes in the past by not capitalising on the sales of their best players at the right time, like they did with Eberechi Eze.

Holding onto talented players like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock for too long has hindered the club's financial and sporting prospects, leaving them in a bleak situation.

It has been a miserable start to the season for Queens Park Rangers, with R's fighting in the bottom third of the division already after failing to impress under Gareth Ainsworth.

The former player was named as Neil Critchley’s successor after the ex-Blackpool chief endured a tough time with the R’s, but Ainsworth has yet to make the impact he would’ve wanted.

Off-field issues continue to impact QPR

However, worryingly for the Londoners, their issues aren’t restricted to what fans see on the pitch, as a recent report indicated that they are losing £2m a month.

Obviously, that’s not sustainable, and it has brought a sharp focus on those behind the scenes, with questions raised about the way the club is run.

And, from that, it’s clear the club have made mistakes in the past when it comes to not cashing in on their best players at the right moment.

The sale of Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace in 2020 was an example of what QPR wanted to do for the years to come.

They had identified a player with huge potential brought in on the cheap, he contributed on the pitch, and then he was sold on for a hefty profit.

In theory, that should have allowed the club to pay off some debts, and then reinvest to improve the squad as a whole.

Of course, it’s easier said than done, and it’s a model that most clubs in England will try to replicate, but QPR had the chance to go down the same path with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

The two attacking players have shown in the past that they can be excellent at this level, with Chair having recorded double figures for goal involvements for four consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Willock scored seven and registered 11 assists in the 21/22 campaign before following it up with six goals last season.

The duo are both 25-years-old, so at points in the past two years they have been seen as top talents ready to make the step up, but QPR have held onto them for too long.

On one hand, some will say it’s admirable that the club kept their best players, and you can understand that.

But, that’s a short-term view, and those in charge had to have the best intentions of QPR at hand, and, in the bigger picture, high-profile sales were needed for financial and sporting reasons.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Miko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Materson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Without Club Permanent Olamide Shodipo Without Club Permanent Ody Alfa Without Club Permanent

Are QPR afraid of losing top players?

The fact Eze went and was effectively replaced by these two shows that you shouldn’t be fearful of losing star men. If the right structure is in place, you can benefit.

That didn’t happen at QPR though, and you get the feeling the ship has sailed in terms of generating big fees for these players - particularly Willock, who is out of contract in the summer.

Ultimately, it leaves the R’s in a mess. They continue to make these big losses, and there are no real ways of addressing that moving forward, as the big sale within the squad just isn’t going to happen.

You could argue that Ainsworth’s style of play isn’t ideal for getting the best out of attacking talent, which prevents them from excelling like they have in the past, and that is a valid point.

Overall, QPR are in a bleak situation both on and off the pitch, and when you reflect on their demise in recent years, the failure to make the right calls over Willock and Chair are ones they will regret.