Despite sitting in the bottom end of the Championship table, it has probably been a better start for Queens Park Rangers than most fans would have expected.

The R's got underway in the worst way possible with a demolition at Watford on the opening weekend of the season and while they suffered more defeats after that, in recent weeks they have started to turn performances around.

Their latest result being a 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough was a real surprise and Gareth Ainsworth will hope it can help the club continue on an upward trajectory.

It was a tough summer for the West Londoners, who had to be creative and still were unable to make the wholesale changes that it felt Ainsworth was hoping for.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

Therefore, you can look at the QPR squad and make the argument that they're still very light and inexperienced in some areas of the pitch.

Obviously, the transfer window is closed, but there are plenty of options in the free agent market and Robert Snodgrass could be someone the Championship club an offer EFL lifeline.

What is Robert Snodgrass’ current situation?

Snodgrass has plenty of experience in the Premier League and the Championship but he now finds himself without a club and will no doubt be keen to find one at some point soon/

The 36-year-old has bounced around a few different teams in recent seasons, going from West Bromwich Albion to Luton Town and then Scottish side Hearts.

Snodgrass left the Hatters last summer and joined Hearts a few months later for the rest of the season. He played 25 times for the club, scoring once and registering four assists, but as the club had changes of their own, he was let go.

Why should QPR sign Robert Snodgrass?

There is no denying that the R's do have options already in midfield but if you look a little bit closer at them, apart from Jack Colback, they do lack a little in experience.

If Ainsworth is concerned about that and wants a little more know-how in his midfield, then they could do no wrong by adding someone like Snodgrass on a short-term deal.

The 36-year-old has adapted his game in recent seasons, so he is now able to play in central midfield as well as being an option in more attacking roles.

Of course, Snodgrass isn’t going to be able to offer the same attributes as he did earlier in his career, but he still has plenty to offer, and as a squad player, he could be very useful for the R's.

Looking at WhoScored.com from last season shows that Snodgrass was a useful option for Hearts in his time there. Snodgrass has always been a player that is tidy and comfortable on the ball, and he proved that once again in the 2022/23 season, averaging 49.7 passes, with 85.3% being accurate and 1.5 being considered key passes.

He also showed his defensive attributes, averaging 1.1 tackles per game along with 0.6 interceptions and 1.7 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

The Scottish Premiership and the Championship are very different leagues, but Snodgrass is still capable of contributing in the second tier - even if not as a regular starter - and could prove a useful pickup for the West Londoners.

They are expected to be battling near the bottom end of the table, so they will need players up for the cause, and someone like Snodgrass has shown throughout the years he is up for a battle.

So, even on a short-term deal, getting Snodgrass through the door may just help QPR over the 2023/24 campaign and provide Ainsworth with a bit more experience in midfield.