QPR could be the perfect destination for Swansea City man when the summer comes about: Opinion

Now under the stewardship of Gareth Ainsworth, QPR will be striving for steady progress as they look to return from a very difficult few months.

Certainly possessing a squad that should be much higher up in the Championship standings, the former Wycombe Wanderers boss will be hoping to unlock the full potential of his squad.

Naturally, the Rs hierarchy, and particularly the recruitment team, will already be assessing their personnel options ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, where Ainsworth will be provided with his first opportunity to assemble a squad that suits the way he wants to set up.

One player who could be of interest to the West London club is Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, with the 31-year-old set to see his contract expire at the end of this current campaign.

The creative attacking midfielder, who can also provide a dependable service slightly deeper as an eight and on both wings, could be a player that could really thrive under Ainsworth.

There is a false narrative out there that Ainsworth deploys purely a direct style of play, and it is fair to say that is not true.

Ainsworth recruited athleticism and power at Wycombe Wanderers to combat being in divisions where they were the lowest spenders, however, in more recent seasons, they have played through the thirds a lot more.

This can be evidenced by the progress of players like Lewis Wing and Anis Mehmeti.

Mehmeti’s development at Adams Park plays a part in why an Ainsworth-led QPR could be the place to go.

Like the 22-year-old, Paterson is a player who has the vision to unlock defences at will, whilst he is an excellent ball carrier.

A player that works tirelessly out of possession too, Paterson would also meet the off-the-ball demands that Ainsworth requires from his attacking players.

Another reason why QPR would be an ideal fit for the 31-year-old is because Paterson managed to get the very best out of Joel Piroe last season, with Paterson’s relentless chance-creating abilities allowing the Dutchman to thrive, and for this reason, he could strike up an excellent relationship with Lyndon Dykes, or whoever else is tasked with leading the line.

Finally, the Swansea man would provide Ilias Chair and Chris Willock with some much-needed competition, as the pair have seen performance levels drop this season, that is assuming that both players are still at the club next season.