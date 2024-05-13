Highlights QPR could score big if Eze is sold for £70 million or more this summer due to their 20% sell-on clause.

London rivals Man City and Spurs are interested in Eze, potentially raising his price tag for QPR's benefit.

A multi-million pound windfall from Eze's sale could significantly impact QPR's summer transfer market plans.

QPR could be set for a major windfall this summer from former player Eberechi Eze.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have placed a price tag on the winger amid potential summer transfer interest.

The 25-year-old signed for Palace from the Hoops in 2020 in a deal worth a reported £16 million.

The deal also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause, meaning the Championship side will receive a portion of any future sale from Selhurst Park.

Eze has been a star player for the Eagles during his time at the club, contributing nine goals and three assists from 26 appearances in the Premier League this season (all stats from Fbref).

QPR set to profit from Eze sell-on clause

It has been reported that Crystal Palace have set an asking price of more than £70 million for Eze ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

This comes amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who could both look to improve their attacking options this summer.

QPR would stand to gain as much as £14 million from any deal agreed at the £70 million mark, which would be a very welcome windfall at Loftus Road.

This would rank as one of the biggest fees received for a player in the club’s history, without actually having to sell any players in their first team squad.

This kind of figure received could have a huge impact on the club’s summer planning, with Martí Cifuentes looking to improve his first team squad.

The Spaniard will be hoping to build on an impressive half-season at QPR, having overseen their survival from relegation to League One.

Cifuentes has earned a lot of praise for his work at Loftus Road so far, helping the London club finish 18th in the Championship table, six points clear of the bottom three.

He will now be hoping to build a team capable of fighting in the top half of the standings, so another £10-15 million to use in the transfer market could have a huge impact on their upcoming business.

Eze’s breakthrough at QPR

Eberechi Eze - QPR league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 16 (8) 2 (0) 2018-19 42 (37) 4 (3) 2019-20 46 14 (8)

Eze came through the academy system at Millwall before signing for QPR in the summer of 2016.

The Championship side signed Eze following his release from the Lions’ academy.

QPR sent him out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2017, before he returned in January 2018 to cement himself as a key figure in the senior squad.

The winger made 104 league appearances for the Hoops, contributing 20 goals and 11 assists before signing for Palace in 2020.

Sell-on clause could be huge for QPR

If Eze is sold for a fee in the region of £70 million then that will be absolutely huge for QPR.

The club’s financial situation isn’t the strongest, and they may not have the biggest budget in the summer market this year.

But receiving an eight-figure sum from Palace could change things dramatically, and allow for the addition of one or two more players than was originally planned.

One negative is that this remains entirely out of their hands, as they need Palace to agree to sell to get anywhere, but it would be a huge boost if they received this fee this kind of fee this summer.