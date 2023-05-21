It is set to be an important summer at QPR as they look to forget last season's fall from grace and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR’s season collapsed in the most dramatic of circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road before being poached by Scottish giants Rangers prior to the World Cup.

Neil Critchley was placed in charge in his absence, but the former Blackpool manager saw the team’s form continue to spiral downwards, leading to yet another managerial change.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take the reins at Loftus Road.

He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two.

The squad will now be decided upon over the summer, with Ainsworth requiring players who fit his more direct, and press heavy style of football.

Why are QPR likely to be in for more relegation worry in 2023/24?

The club are not in great shape heading into the summer, with key players entering the final year of their deals at Loftus Road.

Rob Dickie, Chris Willock, and Jimmy Dunne are all entering the final years of their contract, as well as Ilias Chair entering the final two years of his.

This means there is a strong chance that at least a few more core players will leave for small fees, to avoid losing them for nothing in a year's time, if a new deal cannot be agreed with them.

With a rebuild already underway, this is further work that Ainsworth and the recruitment team did not need, and will only complicate matters further for their summer transfer plans.

Many of the current crop of players will not wish to extend their stay, with the recent direction of the club trending downwards. Willock and co. may choose to jump ship and depart before disaster strikes in the form of relegation.

The other major issue facing QPR is the direction they are heading in terms of Ainsworth's philosophy. This isn't some minor shift in style, it's a gigantic leap to a complete antithesis of Beale's style of play.

The squad was being slowly built in Beale's image and tailored to his brand of football, where there is emphasis on playing with the ball on the deck, and it is simply not ready for Ainsworth at all.

Many current players will likely feel unhappy as they will be ousted from the line-up by a new Ainsworth signing, or will be asked to play in a way which doesn't suit them and their skill-set.

The forward planning and joined up thinking with the QPR hierarchy is majorly lacking with the appointment of Ainsworth.

There is no denying that he is a good coach, but he has specific needs which require QPR ripping everything up to start again, and that can often take time. the R's cannot afford to get off to a bad start under his tutelage next season, though.

His Wycombe side weren't pretty on the eye, but were highly effective; there is an outcome where that comes to fruition again, but it is a fit of player and manager which is more than a little bewildering, all things considered.

They could definitely be in trouble next season, and are far more likely to be down the bottom end of the division than towards the top of it in 2023/24. That's something the fans may have to come to terms with and is certainly not what they will want to hear.