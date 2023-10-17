Highlights Manchester City failed to sign Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in the summer but still retain an interest in the attacking midfielder.

Manchester City retain an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze after failing to sign the attacking midfielder in the summer window.

The England international has been outstanding for Palace since arriving from QPR for around an initial £16m in 2020.

After scoring ten times in the Premier League last season, Eze enjoyed a positive start to the current campaign, which prompted talk that the champions could look to bring him to Manchester after an injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

In the end, Pep Guardiola’s side managed to bring in Matheus Nunes from Wolves, ending Eze’s chances of joining City before the deadline.

However, it doesn’t mean a move won’t happen, and Football Insider has revealed that the 25-year-old could sign for City in one of the upcoming windows.

“Man City continue to monitor the situation of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze despite failing to land him during the summer window. Sources say Guardiola and City sporting director Txiki Begiristain are both “huge admirers” of the versatile attacking midfielder.”

The update also indicates it could take an offer in the region of £70m for the Londoners to sell their star man.

Do QPR have a sell-on for Eberechi Eze?

Any deal involving Eze is going to interest his former club QPR, as it’s been reported previously that they put a 20% sell-on as part of the move that took the playmaker to the Premier League.

That is highly likely to only apply to any profit, but if Eze was sold for around £70m, the profit would be around £50m, which would bring the R’s £10m.

Of course, we don’t know the exact sum Eze will go for, but it shows that they could be in line for a pretty hefty windfall if he does secure a high-profile transfer.

Will Eberechi Eze leave Crystal Palace?

This is obviously the big question, and all connected to QPR will no doubt be hoping that the player does make the big next step in his career.

And, there are reasons for positivity on that front, as Eze has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2025, and whilst Palace have opened talks over an extension, it’s yet to be signed.

If that doesn’t change by next summer, Eze will be in the last year of his deal, meaning it’s Palace’s last chance to get a fee that will reflect his true value. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the coming months, and there is still a real chance that he does sign a new deal, which will make a transfer harder.

Firstly, Eze will be desperate to return to full fitness after missing the past few games with a hamstring injury, and then he will have a big decision to make on his future over the next ten months or so.

He will be hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, and performing on the big stage for the Three Lions will only increase his value.