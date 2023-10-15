Mick Beale's regard at Loftus Road is fractured to say the least.

That's not as a result of his managerial nous, instead, it's inflicted from the manner in which he departed QPR just under a year ago.

Under his tuition, QPR had enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign and even sat at the summit of the league table at one stage, all the while deploying an exciting and fluid brand of football.

However, when Rangers came calling, he swiftly decided to up sticks and move north of the border to join the Scottish giants following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's departure, dismantling the relationship that he'd developed with the R's faithful.

The frustrations of QPR supporters are made even more understandable when you analyse the plight they've fallen into since; they've won on just five occasions in the eleven months that have followed on from Beale's exit, disintegrating from dark-horse promotion hopefuls to chief relegation candidates.

Make no mistake about it, they simply wouldn't be in this predicament if Beale stayed put - and it now appears as though he's regretting that decision.

Could Mick Beale return to QPR after being sacked by Rangers?

It would feel inconceivable given just how his exit unfolded, but according to Alan Nixon's recent Patreon report, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

The report reveals that Beale is eager to return to management in England and has put the QPR post on his wishlist.

However, the negative reaction from fans is cited and it's believed that it would need "a few bridges to be mended" in order for Beale to return to West London.

Nonetheless, it's added that Beale is a realistic option amid growing pressure upon Gareth Ainsworth.

Where are QPR in the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth?

QPR were quite possibly the Championship's worst team after Beale left and many consider them fortunate to have even staved off relegation despite the safety cushion they had from a strong start, and it could've been a different story if Reading weren't slapped with a fatal points deduction.

Their miserable form carried on with Ainsworth after Neil Critchley's brief and ill-fated tenure, and it's filtered through to the current campaign too.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked

Should QPR reappoint Mick Beale after he was sacked by Rangers?

While it's fair to say that Ainsworth needs to go, this certainly isn't the direction that QPR should be looking in moving forwards.

There are no qualms about what Beale would be able to do managerially, and he'd doubtlessly get some positive results to help them move up the league.

But it's hard to see the relationship between Beale and supporters ever being fixed, and as such, the negativity around QPR would only be amplified if he was appointed.