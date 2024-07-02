Highlights QPR may keep Chris Willock amid interest from Norwich City and Sunderland.

Queens Park Rangers have been handed a boost in their attempts to keep Chris Willock, following interest from Norwich City and Sunderland.

Marti Cifuentes is attempting to build something quite special at Loftus Road, even though the tools that he's been asked to use are largely below standard.

Nevertheless, last season proved that he is one of the top young managerial prospects in the league, and a full summer window could bring with it a prosperous and joy-filled season for the masses of R's fans.

QPR have made one signing so far this window. Goalkeeper Paul Nardi has joined the London-based club from Gent - a Belgian top division side - to be the seeming successor to Asmir Begovic after his departure from the club.

They look to have missed out on reported target Jerry Yates, who is off to join Derby County on loan from Swansea City, according to Football Insider.

The attacking talents of the former Blackpool man may not be heading to South Africa Road, but they are looking increasingly likely to hold onto one of their top players amid stiff competition from other Championship sides.

QPR, Chris Willock contract boost

The R's and the midfielder have been reported to have held positive discussions over a new deal, according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic.

Willock, 26, is currently out of contract. His previous deal with QPR expired on the final day of June, and he is now officially a free agent. But it looks more likely that he will stay put at Loftus Road.

The Athletic added that it is his preference to stay with the club that he has been with since joining from Benfica in October 2020. Talks between the two parties are believed to be ongoing.

Norwich and Sunderland have both been linked with having an interest in Willock. Roker Report stated that the Black Cats were in talks with the 26-year-old who, even at his age, would have added needed experience to their ranks.

Journalist Alan Nixon put out, in May, via his Patreon, that the Canaries were planning to hold talks with Willock and his camp.

Willock's preference could represent the power of Cifuentes

There are a multitude of factors that combine to form the decision of a footballer on where they are going to go next. The club, the money, the location, the likeliness of success, the guarantee of gametime; all of these elements, and more, are in the minds of players when they are at the point that Willock is at.

London is a big appeal for some players, and probably more so for someone like the midfielder who grew up in the nation's capital.

The former Arsenal academy product would probably have more of a chance of winning promotion, or even just being higher up the league, if he were to go to a team like Norwich. But that doesn't seem to be what he wants.

As mentioned, the location and other things will be playing into it too, but one other important segment of his decision will be who he is working for.

He will have seen, as much as anyone else, how good QPR's boss is, and the vision that he has for the club. The latter half of the 2023/24 campaign showed a glimpse as to what he could do.

2024 Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 21 21 45 2 Ipswich Town 21 20 42 3 Norwich City 21 15 39 4 Southampton 21 9 36 5 Leicester City 21 15 35 6 QPR 21 4 35

His willingness to stay at Loftus Road, if he does come back, is a vote of confidence in what the Spaniard is doing.