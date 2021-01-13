QPR considering transfer swoop for 27-y/o Championship man

Queens Park Rangers are interested in Huddersfield’s Alex Pritchard as Mark Warburton looks to strengthen his squad this month.

The R’s have already had a productive window, with the arrival of Charlie Austin bringing plenty of optimism back among the support. And, he justified that confidence by scoring on his second debut in the win at Luton last night.

Further additions could be made, with Yorkshire Live explaining how the Daily Mail have stated that Pritchard is a target for the Londoners.

And, it seems like a deal could be on the cards, as the 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer, with Huddersfield highly unlikely to offer a new deal to the attacking midfielder.

After enjoying a promising start to his career, Pritchard’s career has stalled in recent years, and he has failed to make a positive impact for the Terriers since signing on a permanent deal in 2018.

The ex-Spurs man has featured in just 11 league games this season, and has yet to score a goal or register an assist.

The verdict

This seems like it would be a good move for all parties, and working under Warburton again could be exactly what Pritchard needs to get back playing to the level we know he can.

It’s frustrating for him that the past few years haven’t worked out, and he would be off in the summer.

So, you would imagine a deal can be agreed this month if the clubs want, meaning it’s one to keep an eye on before the window shuts.

