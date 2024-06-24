Highlights QPR interested in signing free agent Kieran Ngwenya this summer, facing competition from Scottish Championship clubs.

Ngwenya previously played on loan with various Scottish sides, including Partick Thistle, and has international experience with Malawi.

QPR considering offering Ngwenya a spot in their development squad, but faces competition from Scottish clubs and speculation on his future in England.

QPR are reportedly interested in signing in-demand free agent Kieran Ngwenya this summer following his release from Aberdeen.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record's Transfer Blog (24/06, 10:02), who say that several Scottish Championship clubs are also keen on the left-back.

Having initially joined Aberdeen at youth level, the 21-year-old previously made two senior appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

He has also spent time on loan with several other sides in Scotland, namely Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Raith Rovers, and Partick Thistle.

Ngwenya has also been capped once at senior international level by Malawi but has been released by Aberdeen this summer, following the expiration of his contract.

Kieran Ngwenya first-team career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Aberdeen 2 0 0 Cove Rangers 7 0 0 Kelty Hearts 27 0 1 Raith Rovers 30 0 1 Partick Thistle 22 0 1 As of 24th June 2024

However, it appears he may not be short of options for next season, with a move to the Championship in England seemingly one potential destination for him.

QPR among clubs interested in Kieran Ngwenya

As per this latest update, QPR are considering a potential move to sign Ngwenya this summer, with the left-back now free to decide his next move.

It is thought that the Loftus Road club are weighing up an offer for the defender that would initially see him join their development squad.

However, it seems as though the R's may face plenty of competition in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

It is thought that Ngwenya's former loan club, Partick Thistle, and Dunfermline Athletic, are also among a number of Scottish Championship sides keen to sign the full-back.

QPR have already signed a number of players for the development squad this summer. That includes right-back Rocco Friel, who has already made the move to Loftus Road from another Scottish top-flight side, in the form of Hearts.

They are, however, yet to make a signing for their first team, after the window opened earlier this month.

Last season, QPR finished the campaign 18th in the Championship standings, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Kieran Ngwenya is something of a surprising target for the R's

This does feel like a rather unexpected link to emerge for the Loftus Road club at this moment in time.

To date, almost of Ngwenya's senior footballing experience so far has been further down the Scottish league system.

As a result, it could be a big ask for the left-back to establish himself in an R's team that will no doubt be looking to climb the Championship table after a strong end to last season.

However, at 21 years old, Ngwenya does also look to be getting to an age where he ought to be aiming to play senior football on a regular basis.

That may mean that a move to QPR's development squad may not be that really appeals to the left-back at this stage.

Indeed, he may be more confident of playing first-team football elsewhere, given the interest he has from Scotland, and one of his former loan clubs in Partick Thistle.

It could also be argued that right now, QPR may need to start focusing on bringing in first-team players to the club as well, with business likely to be stepped up at many clubs in the near future.

With all that in mind, it could be argued that it would be something of a surprise if Ngwneya was to find himself at Loftus Road in the coming months.