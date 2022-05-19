QPR considering League One duo as they step up managerial search

Gareth Ainsworth and Karl Robinson are under consideration for the vacant Queens Park Rangers job.

The R’s are on the lookout for a new boss after the hierarchy made the decision to part ways with Mark Warburton following a disappointing end to the current campaign.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the role, including MK Dons chief Liam Manning and Newport County’s James Rowberry.

And, West London Sport have confirmed interest in those two is genuine, whilst they also revealed that Ainsworth and Robinson are on the radar of QPR.

The latter is currently in charge of Oxford United, where he has done an impressive job over the years, playing an expansive style of football as well.

Meanwhile, Ainsworth is not someone who will need an introduction to the R’s support, having made over 150 appearances for the club during his playing days.

He is now in charge of Wycombe, who he will lead out at Wembley on Saturday in the League One play-off final against Sunderland, with the result sure to have a bearing on his future.

The verdict

These are two potential appointments that would go down well with the fans as they’re both still relatively young managers who have achieved a lot already in their careers.

The QPR hierarchy are clearly looking to bring in someone taking that next step in their career and these two would fit the bill.

So, it will be interesting to see who does get the role ahead of what is a crucial summer for the club, as you would also expect them to be very busy in the transfer market as well.

