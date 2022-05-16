QPR consider former England international as they search for Mark Warburton’s successor

Sol Campbell is a contender to take over at Queens Park Rangers as the club look for a new boss ahead of next season.

Sol Campbell is a candidate for the vacant manager's job at #QPR @talkSPORT sourced understand. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 16, 2022

It was announced last month that Mark Warburton would be leaving at the end of the current campaign, with the R’s finishing 11th after a disappointing final few months to end the season.

Therefore, the hierarchy at the club are on the lookout for a new manager and several names have been linked with the vacancy in recent weeks.

And, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that Campbell is in the latest to be in the mix to land the job.

“Sol Campbell is a candidate for the vacant manager’s job at #QPR, talkSPORT sourced understand.”

Bringing in the 47-year-old would be a bold move considering he hasn’t had a managerial job since leaving Southend almost two years ago. Plus, his only experience as a boss has been in the lower leagues, with Macclesfield in League Two and a short spell with the Shrimps in the division above.

However, Campbell’s work with Macclesfield was hugely impressive as he kept them up against all odds.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that this would be a very risky move, but it should be said that Campbell does have a good reputation from people within the game.

Of course, the interview will be key and we don’t know how that will do, so there does have to be an element of trust with the board that they will make the right decision.

Nevertheless, whoever does come in will have a big job to do to be an improvement on Warburton and if it’s Campbell, he will need to start well to get the fans on side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.