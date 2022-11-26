QPR confirm temporary player departure

QPR left-back Isaac Pitblado has joined non-league Cheshunt Town on loan, the Championship club have announced.

Pitblado joined QPR’s youth setup back in 2015, making the move from Tottenham’s academy ranks, and has since worked his way up the age groups.

The 20-year-old has been featuring for the club’s B-team this season, but is now set for a first real taste of senior football.

It has been confirmed that Pitblado has joined Cheshunt on a month-long loan, linking up with the club who are currently second from bottom of the National League South table, five points from safety.

Pitblado could quickly make his debut for his new loan club, with the defender eligible to make his debut when they host Oxford City on Saturday afternoon.

As things stand, Pitblado’s contract with QPR is set to expire at the end of this season, with the club having taken up their one year option to extend his deal, earlier this summer.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful move for Pitblado.

The left-back has never experienced senior football before, and this will give him the opportunity to get used to the physicality of the game at this level.

You feel therefore, that this is something that ought to aid his development, especially with the challenges he will have to deal with given Cheshunt’s current league position.

It is also worth noting that given his contract situation, this could be a big chance for Pitblado to impress and show what he can do to earn himself a new deal, meaning this feels like an opportunity he cannot afford to pass up.