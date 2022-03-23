QPR confirm stadium update that will please supporters

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they will install rail seating at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in time for next season.

🏟 Important 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 news. Following extensive fan consultation, we are pleased to confirm our intention to install rail seating in the Loftus Road Lower Stand ahead of next season.#QPR — QPR FC (@QPR) March 23, 2022

Clubs across the UK have had safe standing for some time, notably Celtic in England, whilst Wolves were one of the first in England.

Therefore, fans at other clubs are pushing for the same, with the R’s asking the support if they wanted to introduce the rail seating and if so where it should go.

And, the club revealed earlier today that after the fan consultation, they will be replacing over 1,000 seats with the new rail seating in the Loftus Road Lower Stand.

The update stated that this work should be done ahead of the 22/23 campaign, whilst they added that further upgrades will be made to the ground as well.

All connected to QPR will be hoping that the support are watching Premier League football at the ground next season, with Mark Warburton’s men currently 8th in the Championship and two points away from the play-off places having lost four of their past five games.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is good news for QPR as the rail seating is a good way of adding to the atmosphere and it’s crucially proven to be safe, both in the UK and abroad over the years.

Plus, it shows the club have listened to the support and it’s good that they are interacting with them over matters like this.

Of course, the only real focus for all at QPR right now is backing the team as they look to have a strong finish to the season and to finish in the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.