QPR confirm significant player decisions

QPR have offered new contracts to Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens, but will release Paul Smyth and Aramdie Oteh when their deals expire this season, the Championship club have confirmed.

Both Carroll and Owens see their current deals with the club expire at the end of this season, but the club have now taken steps to secure their futures at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Providing an update on the status of the squad in their end of season retained list, the club announced that both players have been offered new contracts to remain at the club.

Carroll returned to the club last summer – having previously spent time on loan with QPR from Tottenham in 2013/14 – and made 24 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, although he missed much of the second half of the season through injury.

Owens meanwhile has made just three senior appearances for the club since joining in 2017, but the midfielder has been offered a new deal, while goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and striker Marco Ramkilde have had their contracts extended until next summer.

The two senior outgoings at the club are attacking duo Smyth and Oteh. Both joined the club in 2017, but are now set to head for pastures new this summer, having struggled for game time with QPR.

Smyth made just 23 appearances in all competitions for QPR, scoring twice, and spent this season out on loan with Charlton and Accrington in League One.

Oteh meanwhile, scored twice in 21 games for QPR, and spent this season on loan in League Two with Stevenage and Colchester.

The Verdict

I do think these are probably sensible decisions for QPR to make with regards to their senior players.

Carroll is a player who does have a decent amount of Premier League and Championship experience under his belt, meaning you understand why the club would be keen to keep him.

In contrast to that, Smyth and Oteh have both struggled for game time at QPR, and with the club having impressed in their absence this season, it is hard to see them forcing their way back into the first-team setup.

As a result, it does make sense to allow them to move elsewhere in pursuit of regular football, which would also create space in the QPR squad and budget for the club to strengthen their side this summer.