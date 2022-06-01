QPR confirm significant off-field appointment

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Michael Beale as their new head coach, replacing Mark Warburton in the dugout at Loftus Road.

The 41-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the West London outfit, in what is his first time leading a senior club after many years as an assistant and also a youth coach.

Beale arrives at the Hoops from Aston Villa, where he was the right-hand man of Steven Gerrard as both the Midlands club and at Rangers.

More to follow…