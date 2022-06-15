QPR confirm significant decision on defender’s immediate future

QPR have recalled defender Niko Hamalainen from his loan spell with Brazilian club Botafogo, the Championship club have confirmed.

Hamalainen joined Botafogo on a temporary basis back in April, completing a move that was supposed to run until July, with the hope of the left-back enjoying more regular playing time.

However, the 25-year-old has found himself struggling for opportunities in South America, making just one cup appearance during his time with Botafogo.

As a result, QPR have now announced that Hamalainen has returned to Loftus Road, bringing an end to that frustrating spell in Brazil.

Since joining QPR from FC Dallas back in 2014, Hamalainen has made just 29 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

The full-back has instead previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, LAFC, Kilmarnock, and LA Galaxy.

There are currently two years remaining on Hamalainen’s contract at QPR, securing his future at Loftus Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather sensible decision for QPR to make over Hamalainen.

If the full-back is not going to be playing regularly at Botafogo, then it makes little sense for him to be there, since he is not getting the game time that was intended with that loan.

Indeed, with the transfer market now open in Europe, this could offer Hamalainen the chance to move elsewhere, which could open the door for him to finally get some regular football again.

That feels like something that he badly needs after the past few seasons, and it will be interesting to see if clubs are willing to provide him with those opportunities, given the stop start nature of his career so far.