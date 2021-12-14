QPR confirm significant decision concerning Swansea City fixture

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that Saturday’s game against Swansea City has been called off.

❌ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗢𝗙𝗙 ❌ Further to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in QPR's first-team squad, our fixture against Swansea City on Saturday has been suspended. ⚠️#QPR | #QPRSWA — QPR FC (@QPR) December 14, 2021

The R’s have had an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad, which resulted in their trip to Sheffield United being postponed last night.

With boss Mark Warburton confirming that there had been around 10 positive tests a few days ago, it always seemed a long shot that the weekend fixture would go ahead. And, sadly, the Londoners have announced that the game won’t be played on Saturday.

That will be frustrating for both clubs, as Warburton knows his side will be playing catch up on their rivals, although with Stoke and Coventry playing each other this weekend, they will at least be in the top six for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin’s Swans would have been desperate to get back out on the pitch after a 4-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out made it three consecutive losses.

The Welsh side are back in action on Boxing Day when they travel to take on Millwall at The Den.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t surprise as when Warburton spoke about the extent in which the squad had been impacted by the virus, it seemed inevitable this game would be called off.

This decision will frustrate Swansea but ultimately it’s something we’ve had to get used to in the past and it’s likely that more games will be postponed in the future.

So, attention for both clubs will turn to Boxing Day, whilst Warburton will be hoping his players recover in time for that game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.