QPR confirm significant club decision

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed this evening that Neil Critchley is their new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The R’s were forced to look for a new boss after Michael Beale made the decision to quit for Rangers and after a thorough process to find his successor FLW revealed that Critchley was the man they were going to go for.

And, an announcement came on Sunday night stating the arrival of the 42-year-old, who has experience at this level having previously managed Blackpool.

After a successful period with the Seasiders, Critchley decided to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa but he lost his job when the former Liverpool legend was sacked earlier this season.

So, he was available and out of work, which will have appealed to the R’s board, and he will now prepare for life back in the second tier with the Londoners.

The former Liverpool academy coach will have seen QPR lose 3-0 to Burnley this afternoon, their fourth successive defeat, and is now going to prepare the team for his first game which comes against Preston on Saturday.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This always seemed like the safe and sensible choice for QPR as Critchley is a good coach who has a record at developing young players and he was available.

To some it won’t be the most exciting addition but the R’s are a club with a long-term project in mind and he certainly fits the profile of what they want.

Now, it’s down to Critchley to take this fantastic opportunity he has been given and he will hope to get off to the perfect start at Deepdale.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.