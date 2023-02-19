QPR confirm significant club decision

Queens Park Rangers have made the decision to sack Neil Critchley as their poor run continued with a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The former Blackpool chief was only appointed as Michael Beale’s successor in December and he picked up a win against Preston in his first game in charge.

However, the R’s have failed to win in the 11 games since, which includes getting knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Fleetwood.

Therefore, the pressure has been building on Critchley and The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has confirmed this evening that the 44-year-old has lost his job.

As well as sacking Critchley, the update states that assistants, Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, have also left the Londoners, which will give freedom for the next boss to bring in their own members of staff.

The R’s are back in action this weekend when they take on Blackburn Rovers at home, as they look to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

The defeat at Boro left QPR eight points clear of the bottom three and in 17th place, but most of the sides below have a game in hand.

The verdict

Sadly for Critchley, this felt inevitable as it’s hard to sustain that run of form and the harsh reality is that they haven’t been good enough at all.

He will probably argue that he deserved more time but the club will feel that they’re slowly getting dragged into a relegation battle and that’s not acceptable.

So, it’s not good enough and there is a lot of pressure on the board to make sure they get this next appointment right.

