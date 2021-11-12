QPR confirm Seny Dieng news ahead of next Friday’s clash v Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has confirmed this afternoon.

The 26-year-old took a regular test for the virus shortly before he was due to travel to Africa and link up with his Senegal teammates during the international break, having established himself as a regular squad member in his nation’s team despite only making one appearance for Aliou Cisse’s men and finding himself behind Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy in the pecking order.

He was expected to be on the bench for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Togo and Congo, but was forced to remain in England after testing positive and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation as he recovers from the virus.

If all is well, this quarantine period should end next Tuesday, giving him the time to regain his fitness ahead of their tie on the Friday night against Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Whether this will give him sufficient time to get back to full match fitness remains to be seen, with Jordan Archer likely to come in temporarily if the Senegalese shot-stopper is unavailable and 19-year-old Jack Walsh able to step up to the bench after impressing coaches in west London during the summer.

The R’s manager Mark Warburton has also contracted Covid-19 this season, but recovered well after his own period of isolation and will be hoping his first-choice goalkeeper can do the same.

The Verdict:

The very best wishes have to go to Dieng after contracting the virus, because Neil Etheridge’s hospitalisation before the beginning of the campaign shows how dangerous it can be.

Looking at this from a footballing perspective though, this isn’t ideal for Rangers considering they have a game coming up on the Friday evening, potentially making it less likely that he will make a return to Championship action straight away.

However, the fact he has tested positive during an international break should mean he doesn’t miss too much football, one positive that the west London outfit can take from this situation providing there are no severe symptoms.

The effect this virus has on him will determine his availability for his upcoming domestic fixtures. For both footballing reasons and personally, the R’s will be hoping he’s asymptomatic during and after this infection, because he’s a vital cog in Warburton’s machine in the English capital.

It was no surprise he was linked with a move to Sheffield United in the summer to replace England international Aaron Ramsdale – and he will be hoping to retain his starting spot at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the foreseeable future.