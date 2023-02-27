QPR confirm player departure, could debut for new club on Tuesday

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that keeper Joe Walsh has joined Maidenhead United on loan until the end of their season.

The 20-year-old joined the R’s from Gillingham in 2021 but he was always going to link up with the U23s at first as he looks to develop and improve as a player.

That’s proven to be the case, as Walsh is yet to feature for the first-team and he has had loan spells with Hampton & Richmond Borough and Dorking Wanderers earlier in the campaign.

And, he is now having another temporary spell away, as QPR announced on their official site that Walsh will be linking up with Maidenhead until the end of April, which will see him finish the season with the club, unless they reach the play-offs which seems highly unlikely.

The stopper will go into the squad for his new side when they take on Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night, when he could make his debut.

In total, Maidenhead have 13 games left this season where Walsh could be involved.

The verdict

This seems to be a very good move for all parties as Walsh is going to benefit more from playing competitive football in the National League, which is a good standard.

So, it’s a good opportunity for the youngster to show what he can do and over a period of two months there are a lot of games to be played.

Figures at QPR will no doubt be tracking his progress and whilst he will still have other loan moves in the future before getting near the QPR team, it’s a good next step for Walsh.

