QPR confirm off-field departures as changes made ahead of new season

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that John Eustace and Matt Gardiner have both left the club ahead of the new season.

The duo had been part of the backroom team with the R’s over the years, but there has obviously been a major change at the club in the summer as Mark Warburton was replaced by Michael Beale as the new boss.

And, that has prompted a shake-up in the staff, as the club announced this afternoon that Gardiner and Eustace had departed, with CEO Lee Hoos praising the pair for the work they’d done.

“John has been the ultimate professional from the moment he joined us four years ago. He has a fantastic attitude and is an incredibly hard-working individual.

“Matt has also been excellent to work with and demonstrated his flexibility and expertise by operating so well in both our scouting and coaching departments for the past four years.”

Eustace has been strongly linked with a reunion with Warburton at Birmingham City, as the former Rangers chief is tipped to take over once Laurence Bassini completes his takeover.

The verdict

This makes sense as QPR are now under new management and this will free up space to allow Beale to bring in his own people, which is what he will want.

As well as that, Eustace and Gardiner may want to assess their other options and they will have felt a degree of loyalty to those that brought them in.

So, this is a good statement from Hoos and it appears as though it’s the right move for all parties ahead of a new era for the R’s.

