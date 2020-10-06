QPR confirm multiple player agreements reached

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that five talented youngsters at the club have completed loan moves to non-league teams as they seek regular first-team football.

The R’s have a very successful academy, with many of Mark Warburton’s squad having come through the rank. And, they clearly feel certain individual benefit from competitive football instead of turning out for the U23 side on a regular basis.

With that in mind, the Championship side announced on their official site this afternoon that five players from the development squad will be playing their football elsewhere for now.

Joe Gubbins, a defender, has signed for Oxford City on an initial one-month loan deal, where he will join fellow R’s youngster Aaron Drewe, who made his debut for the side in their FA Cup qualifying win on Saturday after signing the day before.

Meanwhile, Charley Kendall and Kai Woollard-Innocent completed moves to Eastbourne Borough towards the end of last week and they both scored in an FA Cup penalty shootout victory for their side three days ago.

Finally, keeper Marcin Brzozowski has linked up with Billericay Town, the National League South side who are managed by Jamie O’Hara. That deal will run until New Years’ Day.

The verdict

This is good news for QPR as it shows that clubs value their players but more importantly it’s putting the youngsters in a different, testing environment.

They will be playing competitive football and even though it’s not the highest level, it will be tough and demanding.

That can seriously help their development in the long run and they’re sure to come back as better players and characters as a result.

