QPR confirm major Mark Warburton decision

Manager Mark Warburton will leave QPR at the end of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.

Warburton took over the London side back in the summer of 2019, and guided the club to 13th and ninth placed finish in the second-tier table in the last two seasons.

The current campaign had seen QPR compete for a play-off place during the early stages of the season, but a run of just three wins from the last 15 games means the club’s top six hopes are now all but over.

That is something that has seen the pressure rise on Warburton, with speculation mounting over his potential departure from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Indeed, speaking earlier on Thursday, Warburton himself admitted that he expects to be leaving the club in the summer.

Now, QPR themselves have announced that the 59-year-old will not be staying with the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

Despite that, Warburton will remain in charge for QPR’s final two games of this season, at home to Sheffield United and away to Swansea City.

The Verdict

You do have to feel some sympathy for what has happened to Warburton here.

The QPR boss has done remarkably well during his time with the club, taking them forward to emerge as play-off contenders while he has been in charge.

Indeed, Warburton has not been helped by a string of injuries and other issues this season in particular, while his commitment to the club amid that speculation is certainly admirable.

That should earn him a fair amount of affection from QPR fans, and the fact this has been announced with two games to go does at least mean they can show their appreciation to him in those last couple of matches.

