QPR confirm major departure as summer transfer window looms

Geoff Cameron will leave Queens Park Rangers and return to the USA this summer, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old midfielder moved to West London on an initial loan deal back in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to make 92 appearances for the Hoops during that time.

Cameron has even been named as club captain under Mark Warburton, and explaining his decision to the supporters, he reveals that it’s been an ‘absolute privilege’ to play for the club.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Cameron said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR.

“I also played for Stoke in the Premier League, another club with a rich history, so to go on and represent QPR has been fantastic. There have been ups and downs, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I have tried to represent the club in the best way possible, both on and off the field. I have tried to set an example for the young guys and give them as much knowledge as I could.

“There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family, and the future ahead of me, but I’ll always be a QPR fan. It’s a club I’ll forever hold close to my heart because it also allowed me to continue to call England my other home, being a dual citizen.

“This ends a dream of mine in playing in two of the top leagues in the world, but it’s also a dream of mine to keep playing and it’s a pleasure to finish my time here in England at such a prestigious club in QPR.”

The verdict

What a servant Geoff Cameron has been to the English game.

After being a loyal servant for Stoke City the American has really proved himself as a popular player among QPR’s supporters over the last three seasons.

A move back to the USA clearly makes sense for the player and I’m sure that all supporters will wish him well.