QPR confirm fresh agreement with midfielder

Midfielder Charlie Owens has signed a new contract with QPR, the Championship club have confirmed.

Owens joined QPR from Tottenham back in the summer of 2017, initially linking up with the club’s youth team.

Since then, Owens has managed just three senior appearances for QPR, having been blighted by a serious knee problem for a significant portion of his time with the club.

However, the midfielder was able to overcome that issue in the second half of last season, where he played regularly for QPR at B-Team and Under 23s level.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the club had been due to expire this summer, although the midfielder will not be leaving Loftus Road just yet.

It has now been announced that Owens has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with QPR, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

That is something that will give the midfielder the chance to challenge for a place in QPR’s first-team in the coming campaign, under new manager Michael Beale.

The Verdict

This feels like it could be a sensible move for QPR to make with regards to Owens’ future.

The midfielder has never really had the chances to prove himself at senior level with the R’s for one reason or another.

As a result, it could have been something of a risk to let him go, without really knowing what they might have been missing out on.

However, this new deal for the midfielder ensures that will not be the case, and you do wonder if QPR saw something while he was playing B-Team and Under 23 games last season, that suggested he was worth giving another chance to.