QPR confirm arrival of 28-y/o who recently left Championship outfit

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Jordan Archer on a free transfer, with the keeper signing a two-year deal with the club.

It’s no secret that Mark Warburton has been desperate to strengthen the goalkeeping department after Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly both left the R’s this summer.

Therefore, finding an experienced stopper to compete with Seny Dieng was always going to be a priority and the Londoners announced the arrival of Archer this afternoon.

The 28-year-old has agreed a deal that will run until 2023 and the R’s will be getting a keeper who knows the Championship and the Football League very well.

That’s after Archer made over 150 appearances for Millwall earlier in his career, with around half of those coming in the second tier, whilst he also featured in five games for Middlesbrough last season.

The keeper had only agreed a short-term deal with Boro, which expired in the summer, which is why he is available on a free transfer following their decision to release him.

Archer came through the ranks at Tottenham and has won one cap for Scotland.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business for QPR because they needed to bring in competition for Dieng and Archer fits the bill in so many ways.

Firstly, he was available to make a move immediately on a free and he has experience at this level, so there’s hard to see any negatives to this potential deal.

From Archer’s perspective, he knows it will be tough to get in ahead of Dieng but he will be ready to push him and you never know how things play out in football.

