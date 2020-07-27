QPR confirm 23-year-old arrival

Queens Park Rangers have announced the signing of George Thomas as their first foray into this summer’s transfer market, as per their official Twitter account.

The Hoops finished the 19/20 season in mid-table after flirting with the play-off places just before the break in the season.

It came at the wrong time for them, though, as form since the restart was not good enough and things fell away.

Even so, there has been some good signs under Mark Warburton and fans will be hoping he can build on that next year.

He’s got a summer window now to try and help him do that and Thomas is the first to come into the club:

The Verdict

QPR are going to be making signings like this all summer you would have thought.

They are not going to be spending big money and so instead they’ll be looking at bringing in players that could prove themselves shrewd arrivals.

Thomas has got a great chance to really show what he can do at this level now, then, and it remains to be seen just how he will get on.

A young player, though, under Warburton he should be given a chance to progress as the manager has shown he is willing to offer game time regardless of age.