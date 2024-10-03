This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers survived the threat of relegation last season thanks to the impressive efforts of manager Marti Cifuentes, who inherited an R's side who sat 23rd in the Championship table last October.

With hopes of enjoying a more comfortable campaign this time around, the R's were busy during the summer transfer window, and signed the likes of Koki Saito and Karamoko Dembele on loan from Belgian side Lommel and French Ligue 1 outfit Brest respectively, as well as capturing Brazilian right-back Hevertton Santos on a permanent deal.

Santos came through the youth academy ranks at successful Portugese giants Sporting CP, before moving to fellow Liga Portugal club Estrela da Amadora.

The 23-year-old made 29 top-flight appearances last campaign for his former club, and is currently vying to adjust to the English game, having made three Championship outings for the R's.

Hevertton Santos's 2024/25 QPR Championship Stats Appearances 3 Starts 3 Tackles won 4 Tackles won % 57.1 Duels won 13 Duels won % 48.1 Pass accuracy % 76.2 Goals 0 Stats Correct As Of October 3, 2024

QPR fan pundit offers concerning verdict on Hevertton Santos

When quizzed on Santos' impact so far in a QPR Shirt, Football League World's R's fan pundit, Louis Moir, brought forward a less-than impressed reaction.

"Santos is probably one of the few new signings who just hasn't settled in," Louis told FLW.

"He's either not settled in, or he's maybe not as good as we first thought he would be.

"I'm still not going to judge someone fully who hasn't even played every game.

"He sort of came into the side during the (EFL) cup games.

"He did alright, looked OK actually in the cup, and has kind of struggled since.

"We signed him, everyone thought he was a right-back, but then when he first got minutes, he was used as more of a right-winger.

"It sounds like they're happy to play him in both (positions), but obviously he is a right-back at the end of the day.

"At home to Hull he got torn apart by Liam Millar, and defensively he looks slightly out of his depth at the moment.

"I'm hoping this is just another one where it's a new signing from a different country, they're settling in, adapting to life in England and the Championship.

"It's going to be tough, especially when you're a right-back, and you're playing against some tricky players like Liam Millar of Hull.

"A lot of players struggle against players like that.

"But I think when everyone's fit, obviously when (Jake) Clarke-Salter's back, you have him and (Steve) Cook, and then you put Jimmy Dunne back at right-back, because that's what worked for us at the end of last season.

"Jimmy Dunne doesn't deserve to be dropped when playing at right-back, but then obviously we signed (Harrison) Ashby on loan from Newcastle, and at the end of the day, really, he should be playing when you think about it because he's on loan. He needs to get minutes.

"So, I think as time goes on, it's going to be between Ashby and Dunne. At least, hopefully, there you've got competition and Ashby can improve and impress us.

"I can't see Santos lasting at right-back for much longer, but it's early days, and he's still maybe adapting, so I'm not going to write him off just yet."

Hevertton Santos was run ragged by Liam Millar in Hull City clash

As mentioned by Louis, Santos struggled to contain Hull's left-winger Millar, which was particularly evident when the former Preston North End man scored on 71 minutes to seal the Tigers' 3-1 victory.

Santos was unable to prevent the Canada international from cutting inside onto his stronger right foot, and after the Brazilian blocked his initial effort, Millar scored on the rebound.

After failing to win since August, the R's are in desperate need of an upturn in form, and it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old summer signing can play his part in helping his side find a victory soon.