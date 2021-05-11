QPR complete first transfer signing as club look ahead to next season

Queens Park Rangers have today confirmed the signing of Yeovil Town striker Alfie Lloyd, with the club announcing the news on their official website earlier this morning.

The promising 18-year-old arrives at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium off the back of making his professional debut for the Glovers last November against Hartlepool United and will now join up with the West London side’s under-23s.

A centre forward by trade, Lloyd rose through the ranks of the National League club’s academy and has gone on to make quite the impression at first team level, leading the R’s to make their move ahead of next season.

Speaking about signing for Mark Warburton’s side, the young prospect had this to say:

“After coming on trial here, I fell in love with the club.

“Everyone was so welcoming, and I felt this was the best place for me to develop my skills further and push on to first team football.

The big 22-question QPR end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest

“The pathway here is amazing.”

The striker has signed a three year deal in W12 and was signed for an undisclosed fee by the R’s.

The Verdict

As seen in the past with the likes of Eberechi Eze, QPR can offer these young players a clear path to the first team if they are good enough.

Lloyd clearly impressed the club’s coaches during his trial and for that reason, it is unsurprising to see him get signed up so quickly by the West London outfit.

As I have said a lot in the past, the non league system is full of so many hidden gems and sometimes it just takes that extra bit of scouting and analysis to unearth the next big thing.

The teenager will be eased into life with the Championship side and I think giving him minutes for the 23s will only help to aid his development going forwards after taking such a big step so early in his career.

He has plenty of years to grow ahead of him and next few will be key to determining what direction he will go in as a professional.