Queens Park Rangers are in ‘advanced talks’ with Aberdeen youngster Timothy Akindileni, as they look to agree a deal with the defender.

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at Pittodrie, and he is very highly-rated at the Scottish club, with boss Jimmy Thelin including him on the bench earlier this season, although his game time has come with the development side.

However, there have always been doubts about Akindileni’s future, as he hadn’t yet signed a professional contract, which opened up the possibility of a departure.

QPR make move to sign Timothy Akindileni

It was reported earlier this month that QPR were hoping to finalise a deal for Akindileni, and it appears they have made progress on that front.

That’s after Football Insider revealed the R’s are ‘closing in’ on an agreement with the player and Aberdeen that will see the defender make the move down south to the capital.

Even though he is yet to put pen to paper on a professional deal, the Dons will be entitled to compensation for their academy product, although any fee is described as ‘minimal cross border training compensation’.

Timothy Akindileni is a long-term option for QPR

Given his age, it seems obvious that Akindileni is a signing for the future at QPR, and that should please the fans that they are looking to the long-term.

Of course, there needs to be a balance, and if Marti Cifuentes wants a player to help, the board must do all they can to make it happen, especially with their remarkable run of form, meaning a top six push can’t be ruled out.

Championship Table (as of 22/1/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 28 12 44 6 Blackburn Rovers 28 5 42 7 West Brom 28 9 41 8 Watford 28 0 41 9 QPR 28 -3 38

The win at Hull City last night made it four victories on the bounce for QPR, and they are just four points away from sixth-placed Blackburn, which is amazing considering they were battling relegation just a matter of months ago.

Nevertheless, QPR still have to plan ahead, and identifying talent is something the R’s must get right, as they don’t have the resources of other clubs, so it’s about spotting individuals who can develop.

They feel Akindileni falls into that category, and it’s now about letting the youngster adapt to his new surroundings, and it will be interesting to see how he develops.

Realistically, even if it goes well, it could be another 18 months to two years before he is involved in the first-team, so patience needs to be shown.