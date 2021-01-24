QPR closing in on signing of 55-cap international

Queens Park Rangers are set to bolster their squad with the addition of Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, whose loan move is on verge of being completed, per West London Sport.

Mark Warburton has needed to add some depth to his engine room this month, something that was only accelerated by the revelation that Tom Carroll is facing three months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

West London Sport has reported that the club has stepped up their pursuit of Johansen following Carroll’s injury, with a deal now thought to be in place.

The Hoops boss’ options currently look sparse, with Dominic Ball and Geoff Cameron the only recognised and fit central midfielders on the books.

QPR are getting a player that is comfortable in any central midfield role, whether that be the deepest one or in the ’10’ behind the striker.

Johansen’s career in the UK started when he joined Celtic in 2014 for £2 million, spending two-and-a-half successful years in the green half of Glasgow before signing for the Cottagers in August 2016.

The Norwegian was a regular in his first two seasons, netting 11 times in the Championship and then scoring eight goals in the following campaign, but their promotion to the Premier League for the 2018-19 season saw him demoted to a bit-part player.

The 30-year-old has not made a single league appearance under Scott Parker this season having not been registered for Fulham’s squad following the October deadline, and this move allows him to get some football under his belt ahead of a potential permanent departure from Craven Cottage in the summer.

The Verdict

This is a great move for all parties and Johansen is a player that could be game-changing for the R’s.

If he can re-discover the form of his first two seasons in the Championship, QPR could have a real goal threat from midfield to add to Ilias Chair and the prolific Charlie Austin up front.

Of course, Johansen’s lack of pitch-time recently could count against him and it might take him a few weeks to get up to speed, but when he is ready he will be a welcome addition to Warburton’s ranks.