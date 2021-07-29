QPR closing in on latest summer signing as personal terms are agreed

Moses Odubajo will complete his free transfer to Queens Park Rangers in the next 48 hours or so after agreeing personal terms with the club ahead of the new season.

The right-sided player has been on trial with the R’s for pre-season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, with him looking to win a contract in west London.

Indeed, it’s an area he is familiar with having played for rivals Brentford before and he is also someone that manager Mark Warburton knows well with the pair working together at the Bees in the past.

Odubajo needed to prove himself this summer and, as per West London Sport, it seems as though he has done that with personal terms agreed and an official announcement due in the next couple of days.

The Verdict

It has seemed likely that Odubajo would complete this move sooner or later given how long he was on trial at the club – he’d have been let go far earlier if there were doubts about him.

Personal terms have been agreed and he’ll now look to battle Osman Kakay for a spot down the right-hand-side of the pitch, with this move also surely meaning Todd Kane is going to be moving on now before the summer window is shut.

Quiz: What was the score the last time QPR played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 1. Pride Park 1-0 win 1-0 loss 2-0 win 2-0 loss